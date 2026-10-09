October 09, 2026

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Dengue claims 3 more lives at Mymensingh hospital in a day

The mosquito-borne disease has pushed the facility’s death toll to 29 this year

Dengue claims 3 more lives at Mymensingh hospital in a day

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 09 Oct 2026, 01:16 PM

Updated : 09 Oct 2026, 01:16 PM

Mymensingh Medical College Hospital has recorded three dengue deaths and 127 fresh admissions in the past 24 hours.

The fatalities occurred between 8am on Thursday and 8am on Friday, the hospital’s Assistant Director (Administration) Md Mynuddin Khan said.

Records name the dead as Haricha Begum, 65, from Fulbaria Upazila, Minhaj, 18, from Mymensingh's Nandail Upazila, and Moriam, 45, from Tangail's Dhanbari Upazila. The latter two were identified only by their first names.

Dengue complications and bleeding were listed as the primary cause of death for Minhaj and Haricha Begum, according to hospital records. Moriam also had an ischaemic stroke alongside dengue.

The hospital has admitted 3,512 dengue patients so far this year, and 29 have died while undergoing treatment.

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