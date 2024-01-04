Bangladesh records 75 hospitalisations from dengue, another death in a day

Currently, 483 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 244 are in Dhaka and 239 are outside the capital.

The dengue outbreak in 2023 was the worst on record in Bangladesh, with 321,179 patients contracting the disease and 1,705 dying from it.

Experts blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.