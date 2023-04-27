AstraZeneca beats estimates on strong emerging market sales as COVID wanes

AstraZeneca on Thursday beat expectations for first-quarter profit and revenue, as buoyant sales of cancer drug Imfinzi and strong demand for its roster of drugs in emerging markets helped to offset dwindling COVID product sales.

The company's sales and outlook highlight the rapid decline of its COVID vaccine, its best-selling product in 2021 at the height of the pandemic, which has struggled to compete with rival shots developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

The London-listed drugmaker, which reports its results in US dollars, reported adjusted profit of $1.92 per share on sales of about $10.9 billion.