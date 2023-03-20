'Climate time bomb ticking', emissions must urgently be cut: UN chief

The 37-page report was distilled from thousands of pages of previous assessments after a week of deliberations in Interlaken, Switzerland.

The document will also serve as a guide for a global climate change "stocktake" set to take place this year, in which countries will assess progress. Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, nations are also expected to update climate pledges by 2025.

According to the IPCC, emissions must be halved by the mid-2030s if the world is to have any chance of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels - a key target enshrined in the Paris accord.

"If we act now, we can still secure a liveable sustainable future for all," said IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee.

On current trajectories, the planet is on track to warm by 3.2C by century's end, and temperatures could still rise by at least 2.2C even if existing pledges are met.

Average temperatures are already 1.1C higher than 1850-1900 levels, driving more extreme weather events worldwide.

"In the words of very senior colleagues in the IPCC, we're up the proverbial creek - that's really the key message from the report," said synthesis report co-author Frank Jotzo of Australian National University.