How is climate change driving dangerous 'wet-bulb' temperatures?

A dangerous combination of heat and humidity is sweeping the Gulf region this week, hitting cities from Dubai to Doha.

Dubai, for example, is forecast to see air temperatures hover around 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit). But climate experts say air temperature alone can be misleading.

Meteorologists are particularly worried about the "wet-bulb" temperature — a more holistic measurement that accounts not just for air temperature but also how much moisture it holds. In Dubai, humidity this week is expected to be between 35 percent and 45 percent.

At the upper end, wet-bulb temperatures can cause serious health effects if people can't find a way to quickly cool down.

Dubai could this week briefly touch wet-bulb temperatures nearing 30C (86F) - roughly the point at which serious health effects could occur - but would need to sustain that temperature for several hours, which isn't yet expected.

HOW IS WET-BULB TEMPERATURE MEASURED?

A wet-bulb measurement is taken by covering a thermometer with a water-soaked cloth. The process of the water evaporating from the cloth, thus lowering the temperature, mirrors how the human body cools down with sweat.

At 100% relative humidity, wet-bulb temperature will be the same as the dry air temperature, but with less humidity it is lower.

HOW DO HIGH WET-BULB TEMPERATURES AFFECT THE HUMAN BODY?

High wet-bulb temperatures are dangerous because humans lose around 80% of heat through sweating, so when both humidity and air temperature are high it becomes harder to shed excess heat.

Sweat evaporates very slowly, if at all, in very humid conditions.

Internal body temperature is around 37C (98F). But humans also generate more heat through exercise.

"You have to lose that - if you don't lose the heat, you just slowly heat up and that can't be good," said Matthew Huber, a global expert on heat stress at Purdue University in the US.

If the body cannot cool down it will eventually overheat, triggering respiratory and cardiovascular issues, and even death.

WHAT'S THE THRESHOLD?

This is an area of ongoing research among scientists.

A landmark study co-authored by Huber in 2010 found that a wet-bulb temperature of 35C (95F) persisting beyond six hours could induce hyperthermia in people and cause serious health consequences or death.