G7 climate ministers drop language on growing LNG demand in draft

Climate ministers of the Group of Seven countries have backtracked for now on earlier language touting growing future demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), instead noting there may be "considerable uncertainty" for consumption.

A previous draft communique for this week's meeting of G7 climate change and energy ministers had called for "necessary upstream investments in LNG and natural gas" amid the energy fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said "demand for LNG will continue to grow".

But, as negotiations over the communique resumed on Tuesday ahead of the ministerial meeting on April 15-16 in Sapporo, Japan, the wording was changed, the latest draft reviewed by Reuters showed.