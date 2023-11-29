What happens at a COP climate summit?

THE OPENING CEREMONY

The UAE has spent the last year laying the diplomatic groundwork for this year's summit. But it officially takes on the COP presidency only at the opening ceremony, which features welcome speeches and opportunities to bang the gavel.

One of those gavel bangs will approve the official agenda. This can be a big moment if, like at COP27, a new and important issue makes it onto the summit's to-do list.

THE SCENE

During the first few days, national leaders jet in for what is called the "High-Level Segment" involving back-to-back speeches in the venue's main plenary hall. They often go beyond the three-minute time limit.

Leaders also speak at side events, news conferences or with each other in bilateral huddles over what they think the COP should achieve.

THE VENUE

The venue's "Blue Zone" for these official talks and panel discussions also features country pavilions, or temporary offices for each national delegation.

Some of these are festooned with decoration or kitted out in promotional gear, as countries use the spaces for networking meetings, promoting national brands or publicising projects. Only accredited participants can enter this area.