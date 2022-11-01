India to press rich countries to keep climate fund pledge

India will use next week's UN climate conference to urge rich countries to keep their promise to give $100 billion a year in funding to help developing nations deal with climate change and switch to cleaner energy, two government sources said.

New Delhi will also reiterate its commitment to doing its best to help slow global warming at the COP27 event, the sources said.

"The cost of both decarbonisation and coping with the impact of climate change will be huge and that is why those who have disproportionately contributed to greenhouse gas emissions shouldn't delay the funding," one of the sources said.

"And that is why India will speak for itself and other developing nations to ensure that there is a clear, complete roadmap for the funding that should immediately start flowing," he added.