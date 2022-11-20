Countries agree on 'loss and damage' fund in overnight session to approve COP27 deal

Countries agreed early Sunday at the COP27 climate summit to set up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters, but delayed approving a wider deal outlining global resolve to fight climate change.

After tense negotiations that ran through the night, the Egyptian COP27 presidency released a draft text for an overall agreement - and simultaneously called a plenary session to gavel it through as the final, overarching agreement for the UN summit.

The session approved the text's provision to set up a "loss and damage" fund to help developing countries bear the immediate costs of climate-fuelled events such as storms and floods.