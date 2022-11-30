    বাংলা

    UN treaty must tackle production of problematic plastics, Japan says

    Plastic output is projected to double within 20 years, while the amount of plastic waste flowing into the world's oceans is forecast to triple in that period

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Nov 2022, 10:56 AM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2022, 10:56 AM

    A proposed United Nations plastic waste treaty must consider putting restrictions on the most problematic plastics, Japan's lead negotiator said, marking the first time the country has suggested it would support curbs on plastic production.

    Studies have shown that plastics output must be curbed to rein in skyrocketing plastic pollution, which is clogging waterways, despoiling oceans and killing wildlife. But such measures had been expected to face resistance from countries like Japan that are major producers of the petrochemicals in plastic.

    The first round of treaty negotiations is taking place this week in Uruguay, with the agreement - described by the UN as the most significant green deal since the Paris climate accord - expected to be finalised by 2024.

    "We need to look at the production side of plastics if those (plastics) are unnecessary or there are environmentally friendly alternatives," Hiroshi Ono said, speaking during a panel discussion for a conference.

    Ono added that microplastics and plastics with "hazardous additives" that are hard to recycle were among the materials that should be dealt with by the treaty.

    However, on the same panel, Stewart Harris, a lobbyist for the American Chemistry Council, a trade association for some of the world's biggest plastic producers, warned that any move to restrict plastic production could backfire.

    "We need to keep in mind the tremendous value that plastics provides to society, whether it's providing clean drinking water ... or making sure that food is able to get to the consumer," said Harris.

    "There will be tremendous unintended consequences if we were to restrict production."

    Plastic output is projected to double within 20 years, while the amount of plastic waste flowing into the world's oceans is forecast to triple in that period.

    Scaling-up global recycling is critical to tackling plastic waste, but these efforts will not prevent plastic pollution from continuing to balloon without constraints on production, a landmark 2020 study by Pew Charitable Trusts found.

    "We need to turn off the tap and reduce plastic production so that we can have a circular economy approach for the plastic that is in circulation today," Jodie Roussell, global public affairs lead for packaging and sustainability at Nestle, told the panel.

    The Swiss food and drink giant is among several big brands that have called for a reduction in virgin plastic production to bolster markets for recycled material and catalyse a shift towards reusable packaging.

    That call comes as big consumer goods makers including Nestle look set to miss a target to make plastic packaging more sustainable by 2025, according to a report published earlier this month.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tourists watch the sunset from the Special Natural Reserve of the Dunes of Maspalomas in the south of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, Nov 25, 2022.
    COP15: Why the world needs a new deal to protect nature
    About 195 countries from Dec 7 will be tasked with finalising a new global biodiversity deal to halt damage to ecosystems, similar to the 2015 Paris Agreement
    FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows wooden pontoons equipped to dredge the seabed for deposits of tin ore off the coast of Toboali, on the southern shores of the island of Bangka, Indonesia, May 1, 2021. Picture taken with a drone.
    Drops of climate finance start to fill an ocean of need
    Estimates of how much external funding emerging nations need to adapt to the ravages of climate change are around $1 trillion a year by 2030
    The sun rises above the London skyline, as a second heatwave is predicted for parts of the country, in London, Britain, Aug 11, 2022.
    France's summer heatwaves likely to have caused 2,816 additional deaths
    The elderly were the worst affected, with those aged 75 or more accounting for 2,272 of the 2,816 excess deaths during the heatwaves this summer
    Delegates applaud as COP27 President Sameh Shoukry delivers a statement during the closing plenary at the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 20, 2022. Reuters
    COP27: Climate fund breakthrough comes at a cost
    A 'loss and damage' fund for poor countries received plaudits, but many lamented its lack of ambition in tackling emissions

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher