Defying Pope's calls for climate action, US Catholic bishops cling to fossil fuels

BIG OIL STOCK

Some 354 Catholic institutions across more than 50 countries have divested of fossil fuels since the 2015 encyclical, including scores of dioceses in the UK, Ireland and Germany, according to the Laudato Si Movement, a Catholic environmental advocacy group tracking divestment.

Notably absent are any dioceses in the US.

Reuters reviewed the financial reports published by two dozen of the nation's more than 170 Catholic dioceses, including several of its largest, and found that few provide details on specific investments.

The Archdiocese of Boston held over $6 million in energy stock in its Income Opportunity Fund and Collective Investment Partnership at the end of June, according to its annual reports. None of the reports identified the underlying companies, and a spokesman for the Archdiocese did not answer questions about the investments.

The Boston diocese held around $2 million in gas and electric corporate bonds in another portfolio.

The assets made up a small fraction of the archdiocese's roughly $240 million in total investments.

Dioceses in Chicago, San Francisco and Erie, Pennsylvania, also listed energy assets, without providing details about the underlying companies. Financial reports of eight other dioceses examined by Reuters contained little or no information about which industries were represented in their investments.

Reuters also examined a database of oil and gas leases in Texas and found a dozen US dioceses – seven based in Texas and five from out of state – were involved in deals with drillers.

The Texas dioceses included San Antonio, Austin, and Fort Worth. Erie and San Francisco dioceses also held leases.

"We engage a third party to review our compliance with the USCCB guidelines, and these guidelines do not prohibit investments in fossil fuels," said Peter Marlow, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of San Francisco, in response to Reuters questions about its investments and lease deals.

A spokeswoman for the Diocese of Erie confirmed it had "arrangements with two companies in Texas that provide minimal dividends, in the range of $15/year," and was seeking to have them terminated.

"This effort will continue until we are successful," spokeswoman Anne-Marie Welsh said.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore declined to comment on its investments but pointed to an open letter from Archbishop William Lori in October supporting the pope's message of environmentalism and listing initiatives including the archdiocese's use of solar and a program to plant 1,000 trees.

Officials at other dioceses did not comment.

"As a Church we need to walk the talk of Laudato Si," said Father Joshtrom Kureethadam, an official in the Vatican's Integral Human Development department, which formulates environmental policy. He called the enormous financial gains by oil companies "immoral profits."

The American Petroleum Institute, which represents US oil companies, said the industry was "committed to driving further innovation to accelerate global climate goals while providing the energy consumers around the world need."