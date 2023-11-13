Why is South Asia the global hotspot of pollution?

Toxic levels of air pollution are disrupting the lives of millions of people in South Asia forcing closure of schools, impacting sporting events and leaving governments urging people to stay in doors to avoid health problems.

The worsening air pollution is an annual problem for South Asian nations as winter approaches and cold, heavy air traps pollution in a thick layer of smog.

South Asia has become the global hotspot for air pollution, with studies finding four of the world's most polluted countries and nine of the 10 most polluted cities in the region.

WHY IS POLLUTION IN SOUTH ASIA WORSE THAN OTHER PLACES?

Countries in South Asia have seen a marked increased in industrialisation, economic development, and population growth over the past two decades, leading to increased demand for energy and fossil fuels.

While sources like industries and vehicles affect most countries, there are certain major contributors that are unique to South Asia, including solid fuel combustion for cooking and heating, human cremation, and burning of agricultural waste.