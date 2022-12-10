Nearly 10% of marine life threatened with extinction: Red List

"Underwater, you can't really see what's going on. And so by assessing the status of the species it gives us a real indicator of what is really happening there, and it's not good news."

Hilton-Taylor said the portion of marine species facing extinction was likely much higher than current data shows because those analysed so far have tended to be widespread fish species, not currently under threat.

Populations of the dugong, a plump, grey herbivorous mammal commonly known as the sea cow, have fallen to fewer than 250 adults in east Africa and fewer than 900 in the French territory of New Caledonia, the IUCN said.

Among the threats they face are the loss of their main food source, seagrass, due to oil and gas exploration and production in the case of Mozambique and pollution from nickel mining in the Pacific.

The latest list reviews abalone species, a type of mollusc sold as a luxury seafood item, for the first time and found that around 44% of them face extinction. Increasingly severe and frequent marine heat waves have caused mass mortalities, by stoking disease and killing their food sources, IUCN says.