Plan to shield people from climate disasters unveiled at COP27

"It's a power game. They want to control the money," said Harjeet Singh, a loss and damage specialist with Climate Action Network International, which represents more than 1,900 non-governmental groups.

Svenja Schulze, Germany's federal minister for economic cooperation and development, representing the G7 nations, said the Global Shield was not "the one and only solution for loss and damage", and would not deal with things like non-economic losses of culture or slow-onset problems like sea level rise.

But she and others emphasised the need to "build on existing structures and bring them together so we can act faster" on worsening disasters.

Sara Ahmed, the V20's finance adviser, would not comment directly on whether a separate loss and damage fund should be established, noting only that "we cannot wait another two years" for help to be delivered.

The COP27 climate negotiations are tasked with finding a "concrete" way to deal with rising climate losses for the world's most vulnerable countries by 2024 at the latest.

INSURANCE OUTPACED?

The Global Shield has so far raised $200 million in new funding, largely from Germany, with backers planning to work with vulnerable countries to create tailored packages of help.

But Teresa Anderson, global lead on climate justice for ActionAid International, warned that insurance, in particular, cannot keep up with swiftly rising climate-related losses.

"An initiative that involves Northern countries subsidising Northern-owned insurance corporations should not be mistaken for loss and damage finance that supports communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis," she said.

Sherry Rehman, Pakistan's climate change minister, said faster help for countries like hers is crucial in whatever form.

"We are not asking for reparations. We are not even asking for compensation," she said on the sidelines of the UN talks.

But crises "need to be responded to with speed, agility and scale", she added.

WARNING SAVES LIVES

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called at COP27 for the whole world to be covered by early warning systems within five years.

Today, only a third of small island developing states and under half of least-developed countries have access to systems designed to give alerts about impending storms, floods, tsunamis and other threats, the United Nations says.

Mami Mizutori, head of the UN disaster risk reduction agency, said putting effective protection systems in place globally is "ambitious" but "we need to do it".

"Every day we fail to do it, more lives are lost," she said, noting that countries with good early warning systems have eight times lower mortality from disasters

Warnings delivered at least 24 hours before a disaster strikes can also cut economic losses by 30%, she said at COP27.

Such stepped-up protection measures are particularly important as international humanitarian funding runs short in the face of mounting global crises.

Gernot Laganda, director of climate and disaster risk reduction for the UN World Food Programme (WFP), said his agency had long put a share of its financing toward efforts to build resilience in communities and prevent losses rather than simply responding to them, which is much more costly.