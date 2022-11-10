Show us the money: developing world at COP27 seeks financing details

Finance took centre stage at the COP27 climate talks on Wednesday, with UN experts publishing a list of projects worth $120 billion that investors could back to help poorer countries cut emissions and adapt to the impacts of global warming.

A $3 billion water transfer project between Lesotho and Botswana and a $10 million plan to improve the public water system in Mauritius were among dozens of projects listed, including 19 in Africa.

"We can now show that a meaningful pipeline of investible opportunities does exist across the economies that need finance most," Mahmoud Mohieldin, one of the UN appointed experts, known as UN Climate Change High-Level Champions, said in a statement to accompany the report.