As climate 'tipping points' near, scientists plan for the unthinkable

One - accelerating melting leading to the eventual collapse of the Greenland ice sheet - may have already been triggered, some believe, setting in motion 7 metres (23 feet) of sea level rise over time, enough to swamp key coastal cities.

David King, former chief scientific advisor for Britain and founder of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, an expert panel, said he thinks "the Arctic circle tipping points are now passed".

With the Arctic having warmed 3C - well above the global average, which is already about 1.3C, he said - risks are also growing that large amounts of methane trapped in thawing permafrost could be released.

Adding much more of that potent greenhouse gas to the atmosphere could drive an unstoppable cycle of higher global temperatures and more melting, King said.

"If all of that is released, we'll see temperatures rise 5-8C (8-14F) over 20 years," he said, adding this would be "extraordinarily destructive to the future of humanity", likely causing food system collapse and displacing billions of people.

United Nations' chief António Guterres on Wednesday called the devastating floods covering a third of Pakistan a "window into the future".

"What is happening in Pakistan demonstrates the sheer inadequacy of the global response to the climate crisis, and the betrayal and injustice at the heart of it," he told the UN General Assembly in New York.

"If one-third of G20 countries were under water today, as (they) could be tomorrow, perhaps they would find it easier to agree on drastic cuts to emissions," he added.

'POSITIVE' TIPPING POINTS

Scientists at the Exeter conference emphasised that channeling money and attention to rapidly scale up renewable energy - already as cheap as fossil fuels in most places - along with better nature protection could still hold off many disastrous shifts.

They pointed to early signs of "positive" tipping points that could also be approaching as some societies and economies push toward a safer and more sustainable path.

Most major car and truck manufacturers, for instance, now plan to stop producing fossil fuel vehicles.

And in many countries meat-eating - a major driver of emissions and nature loss - is falling, even if global demand is still rising, the scientists said.