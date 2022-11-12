COP27: Biden says the climate crisis is about 'very life of the planet'

US President Joe Biden told the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on Friday that global warming posed an existential threat to the planet and promised the United States would meet its targets for fighting it.

His speech was intended to pump up the global ambition to prevent the worst of climate change, even as a slew of other crises - from a land war in Europe to rampant inflation - distract international focus.

"The climate crisis is about human security, economic security, environmental security, national security, and the very life of the planet," Biden told a crowded room of delegates at the UN summit in the seaside resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

"I can stand here as president of the United States of America and say with confidence, the United States of America will meet our emissions targets by 2030," he said, outlining steps being taken by the world’s second-biggest greenhouse gas emitter.

Prior to his arrival, Biden’s administration unveiled a domestic plan to crack down on the US oil and gas industry’s emissions of methane, one of the most powerful greenhouse gases. The move defied months of lobbying by drillers.