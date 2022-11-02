Tiger seizures up in parts of Asia despite conservation efforts

Wildlife authorities in some Asian countries are seeing an increase in seizures of tigers and tiger parts despite efforts by conservationists to protect the endangered animal, according to a report by wildlife trade watchdog TRAFFIC.

Tiger numbers globally have been decimated by poaching, trade, and habitat destruction in the past century, though more recent conservation efforts in some countries have stabilised overall population numbers.

Still, populations are now restricted to 13 countries, many in Southeast Asia, which has long been a hot spot for wildlife trafficking, with illicit animal products often sought out for parts or for use in traditional medicine.