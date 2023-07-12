China evacuates 40,000 people from floods, more rain expected

More than 40,000 people in China's Sichuan province have been evacuated because of floods, state media reported on Wednesday, as cloudbursts dropped huge amounts of precipitation over several parts of the country.

Bursts of unusually heavy rain have saturated different areas over the past few weeks, causing flooding and mudslides that have destroyed homes, damaged infrastructure and killed several people.

China's rain and floods come as several other parts of the world have been seeing similar disastrous downpours, raising new fears about the pace of climate change.