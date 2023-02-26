How a 'clean' Cumilla became 'polluted' in 4 years

Just four years ago, Cumilla was Bangladesh's district with the lowest air pollution. Unfortunately, the 'green and healthy' district has topped the list of cities with the worst air pollution globally, posing a significant health risk to the public.

Cumilla was the district with the lowest air pollution in 2019, according to the air quality index monitoring section of the Department of Environment [DoE]. Based on the pollutant parameter PM2.5, the city's air pollution stood at 27. At the same time, the air pollution level in the capital Dhaka stood at 115 based on the air quality index.

Swiss air quality technology company IQAir specialises in protecting against airborne pollutants, developing air quality monitoring and cleaning products, and publishes live reports on air pollution in 100 large cities globally. Cumilla ranked on the bottom rung of the list on Feb 18, with the air quality index scoring 289.

The score was 281 on Feb 6 and 172 on Feb 23.