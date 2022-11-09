India says will need coal until 2040 and beyond

Addressing a parliamentary committee, the minister in charge of coal Pralhad Joshi said the fuel was an affordable source of energy and demand for it had yet to peak in India.

"Thus, no transition away from coal is happening in the foreseeable future in India," Joshi said, adding it would have a big role until 2040 and beyond.

At the COP27 talks taking place until Nov 18 in Egypt, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for urgent action to cut emissions, including phasing out coal by 2040 globally.