Effects of climate change increasing in Asia, WMO says

Extreme weather events ranging from droughts to large-scale floods and other effects of climate change are on the rise in Asia and bound to affect food security and the continent's ecosystems, the World Meteorological Organization said.

In a report published on Thursday, WMO said Asia was the world's most disaster-impacted region, with 81 weather, climate and water-related disasters recorded last year, the majority of which were floods and storms.

It said these calamities had directly affected more than 50 million people and caused more than 5,000 deaths.