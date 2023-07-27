    বাংলা

    Effects of climate change increasing in Asia, WMO says

    Extreme weather events ranging from droughts to large-scale floods are bound to affect food security and the continent's ecosystems, the agency said

    Reuters
    Published : 27 July 2023, 06:41 AM
    Updated : 27 July 2023, 06:41 AM

    Extreme weather events ranging from droughts to large-scale floods and other effects of climate change are on the rise in Asia and bound to affect food security and the continent's ecosystems, the World Meteorological Organization said.

    In a report published on Thursday, WMO said Asia was the world's most disaster-impacted region, with 81 weather, climate and water-related disasters recorded last year, the majority of which were floods and storms.

    It said these calamities had directly affected more than 50 million people and caused more than 5,000 deaths.

    These included floods from record monsoon rains in Pakistan and glacial melt that killed more than 1,500 people, inundating swathes of the country and washing away homes and transportation infrastructure.

    China, in turn, suffered drought, which affected the power supply and the availability of water.

    The WMO report also highlighted that most glaciers in the High-Mountain Asia region had lost significant mass as a result of warm and dry conditions in 2022.

    "This will have major implications for future food and water security and ecosystems," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

