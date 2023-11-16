Saima Wazed recommends a dedicated climate, mental health resilience day at COP28

Saima Wazed, advisor to the Director General of the WHO for Mental Health and Autism and thematic ambassador for Vulnerability of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, has recommended that the Commonwealth organize a dedicated climate and mental health resilient day at the first-ever Health Day to be held at the COP28.

Saima, also the Regional Director-elect of WHO South-East Asian Regional Office and Chairperson of Shuchona Foundation, presented the key-note speech at a roundtable on “Climate Vulnerability and Mental Health: Voices of Women” at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London.



The Bangladesh High Commission in London and the Commonwealth in partnership with the Shuchona Foundation organised the event on Tuesday, the eve of the Commonwealth Women Leaders' Summit taking place from Nov 15-16, the high commission said in a statement.

She highlighted the significance of climate and mental health resilience and suggested that Commonwealth nations collaborate more closely to address climate-related challenges and their adverse effects on mental health since countries do not have sufficient resources to handle these challenges on their own.



She emphasised the importance of early detection and appropriate management of mental health conditions through a collective approach and global awareness.

Saima also shed light on the state of mental health and universal health coverage in Bangladesh and called for global cooperation with Bangladesh in addressing these growing challenges.