Asia climate woes mount as heat shatters May records

The April heatwave was "30 times more likely" because of climate change, a team of climate researchers said last month, and the current temperature spike "is likely to be caused by the same factors," said Chaya Vaddhanaphuti from Thailand's Chiang Mai University, who was part of the team.

India and other countries have established protocols to deal with the health risks arising from extreme heat, opening up public "cool rooms" and imposing restrictions on outdoor work, but Vaddhanaphuti said governments need to plan better, especially to protect more vulnerable communities.

Researchers from the University of Bristol warned in a paper published in April that regions with little prior experience of extreme heat could be most at risk, identifying eastern Russia as well as the Chinese capital Beijing and surrounding districts among the more vulnerable.

But for countries like India, where humidity is already pushing "wet bulb" temperatures to unsafe levels, preparing for the worst might not be enough, said Vikki Thompson, the paper's lead author.

"At some point we get to the limit of humans actually being able to cope with the temperatures," she said. "There could be a point where nobody could cope with them."

As many as 2 billion people will be exposed to dangerous heat if the world remains on its current track to rise an average 2.7C this century, with India likely to be the worst hit, scientists warned in another study published last week.