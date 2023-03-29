UN votes to ask world court to rule on national climate obligations

Vanuatu Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau said the resolution and advisory opinion "will have a powerful and positive impact on how we address climate change and protect present and future generations."

"Together we will send a loud and clear message not only around the world but far into the future that on this very day, the people of the UN acting through their governments decided to leave aside differences and work together to tackle the defining challenge of our time," he said before the General Assembly.

An advisory opinion by the court, judicial organ of the UN, would not be binding in any jurisdiction, but could underpin future climate negotiations by clarifying financial obligations countries have on climate change, helping states revise and enhance national climate plans submitted to the Paris Agreement, as well as strengthening domestic policies and legislation.