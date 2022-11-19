    বাংলা

    COP27: China's climate envoy says expects cooperation with US to continue

    China and the United States are the world's two largest emitters of greenhouse gases

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Nov 2022, 05:04 PM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2022, 05:04 PM

    China's top climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua said on Saturday he expects to continue direct cooperation on climate change with his US counterpart John Kerry after the COP27 summit taking place in Egypt comes to a close.

    China and the United States are the world's two largest emitters of greenhouse gases and cooperation between them is seen as vital to international efforts to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

    China's President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden had agreed to restart cooperation on climate change earlier this week after a months-long hiatus due to tensions over Taiwan.

    Xie said he had met with Kerry at the COP27 climate summit as time allowed in the wider negotiations, according to a recording of a briefing Xie gave to a handful of journalists, reviewed by Reuters. He added that there was still much to be discussed between the two countries and results of the talks could only be announced at a later date.

    The Chinese negotiator said the conversations with the United States were "candid, friendly, positive and active" and that "overall it's been very positive".

    Xie was not asked for his reaction to an announcement by the State Department on Friday that Kerry had tested positive for COVID-19 and was finishing his work at the COP27 conference in isolation and by phone.

    Xie said he could not speculate about the ultimate outcome of COP27 where negotiations have spilled into the weekend. They had been due to end on Friday.

    "We cannot prejudge the outcome," he said.

    He said China supports the work being done to establish a fund on "loss and damage" to help poor countries to pay for irreversible damage caused by climate change, one of the key sticking points in the talks.

    "(It) satisfies developing countries' requirement and represents major progress," Xie said about the inclusion of loss and damage on the official agenda.

    He added that China shares the views of the larger G77 bloc of developing countries on loss and damage and that it is "earnestly optimistic" that a deal could be done.

    While it is the world's second-biggest economy, the United Nations classifies China as a developing nation.

    Xie said it was the responsibility of developed countries to help poorer countries pay for addressing climate change but developing countries like China could contribute to loss and damage or other funds on a voluntary basis.

    Xie reiterated China's view that the fund should leave the door open for all developing countries to benefit, differing from an early proposal by the European Union that it should be only for the most vulnerable countries.

    "The recipient should be developing countries, but it should go to those that need it first," he said.

    Regarding demands at the summit for a deal to boost efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, Xie said developed countries have a greater responsibility.

    "We should all make an effort but not put more burden on developing countries."

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of a logo of the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov 11, 2022.
    US working to sign on to loss and damage agreement
    Proposals are put forward at the COP27 summit in Egypt on creating a fund to help developing countries meet the cost of climate disasters
    A flood victim pushes his donkey cart on flooded highway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 16, 2022.
    COP 27: What is ‘loss and damage’ funding?
    Loss and damage funding will specifically cover the cost of damage that countries cannot avoid or adapt to
    Nakeeyat Dramani Sam holds up a placard at an informal stocktaking session during the COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov 18, 2022.
    COP27 nears breakthrough on climate finance
    The outcome of the two-week conference, which was meant to end on Friday, is seen as a test of global resolve to fight climate change
    A view of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt Oct 20, 2022.
    COP27 considers new ‘loss and damage’ fund proposal
    Developing countries' call for a climate damage fund has dominated the UN negotiations

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher