New rules aim to clamp down on corporate greenwashing

Companies will face more pressure to disclose how climate change affects their business under a new set of G20-backed global rules aimed at helping regulators crack down on greenwashing.

The norms published on Monday have been written by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) as trillions of dollars flow into investments that tout their environmental, social and governance credentials.

It would be up to individual countries to decide whether to require listed companies to apply the standards, ISSB Chair Emmanuel Faber said, adding the standards can be used for annual reports for 2024 onwards.

Canada, Britain, Japan, Singapore, Nigeria, Chile, Malaysia, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya and South Africa are considering their use, Faber told Reuters.