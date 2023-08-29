UN seeks to help children battling climate change in court

A United Nations body on Monday updated a key treaty designed to protect children's rights to strengthen their hand in fighting climate change, as they emerge at the forefront of the battle to protect the planet.

From wildfires in Portugal to fossil fuel projects in the US state of Montana, young plaintiffs have been taking the lead in a burgeoning number of lawsuits seeking more government action on climate change.

In the document, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child calls environmental degradation, including the climate crisis, "a form of structural violence against children".

It says that states should provide access to justice for children, including through "removing barriers for children to initiate proceedings themselves".