High air pollution level in Bangladesh is hazardous to physical, mental health: World Bank

“Ambient air pollution puts everyone at risk, from a child to the elderly. In 2019, air pollution was the second largest cause of deaths and disability in Bangladesh and cost about 3.9 to 4.4 percent of the country’s GDP,” said Dandan Chen, acting World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

“Addressing air pollution is critical for the country’s sustainable and green growth and development. Through analytical work and new investments, the World Bank is helping Bangladesh reduce air pollution.”

A one percent increase in exposure to PM2.5 over the WHO’s guidelines can result in a 12.8 percent increase in the probability of a person experiencing breathing difficulties, a 12.5 percent increase in the probability of having wet coughs, and an 8.1 percent higher risk of contracting lower respiratory tract infections, the World Bank said.

Mental health is also affected by air pollution and areas with major construction and persistent traffic also reported the most cases of depression. The study found that a one percent increase in exposure to PM2.5 above the WHO recommended level is associated with a 20 percent higher probability of being depressed.

These effects will grow worse over time, warns Wameq Azfar Raza, World Bank health specialist and the lead of the report.

“Air pollution causes the climate to change, and climate change worsens the air quality. Over time, climate change and urbanisation will further intensify air pollution,” he said.

“The health sector needs to be well prepared to deal with the imminent health crisis arising from air pollution and climate change.”