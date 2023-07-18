Wildfire burns forests north of Athens, fires weaken in southeast and west

A wildfire intensified overnight and swept along forests north of Athens for a second day on Tuesday, authorities said, as firefighters managed to contain other blazes southeast and west of the Greek capital.

A blaze raged uncontrolled and burned forest in the area of Dervenochoria about 30 km north of Athens, a fire service official said on Tuesday. The fire threatened a pig farm, according to Greek media.

Another fire weakened on Tuesday, having first broke out on Monday in the village of Kouvaras, about 27 kilometres (17 miles) southeast of the Greek capital. Fanned by shifting winds, that fire had quickly spread to the coastal towns of Anavyssos, Lagonisi and Saronida, forcing people to flee their homes.