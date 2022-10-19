    বাংলা

    'Massive gaps' seen in countries' plans to tackle climate change: study

    Countries plan to reduce global emissions of greenhouse gases only 7% from 2019 levels by 2030. But a UN panel says it must be increased by about six times more

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Oct 2022, 04:28 AM
    Updated : 19 Oct 2022, 04:28 AM

    The latest pledges by countries to tackle global warming under the Paris Agreement are "woefully inadequate" to avert a rise in global temperatures that scientists say will worsen droughts, storms and floods, a report said on Wednesday.

    The 2015 pact launched at a UN global climate summit requires 194 countries to detail their plans to fight climate change in what are known as nationally determined contributions, or NDCs.

    In pledges made through September, the NDCs would reduce global emissions of greenhouse gases only 7% from 2019 levels by 2030, said the report titled "The State of NDCs: 2022." It was written by the World Resources Institute (WRI) global nonprofit research group.

    Countries must strengthen their targets by about six times that, or at least 43%, to align with what the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says is enough to reach the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting the global temperature rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees F), it said.

    "It really looks like we're hitting a bit of a plateau," Taryn Fransen, a senior fellow at WRI and author of the report said in an interview. She added that the COVID-19 pandemic and economic woes may have mostly capped countries' ambitions to boost their NDCs since 2021.

    Current NDCs propose to reduce emissions by 5.5 gigatonnes compared with the initial NDCs from 2015, nearly equal to eliminating the annual emissions of the United States. But only 10% of that planned reduction has been pledged since 2021.

    On the bright side, Australia and Indonesia did boost their NDCs this year. "That got us some progress," Fransen said, "but there hasn't been a lot beyond that." Countries in the Paris Agreement are required to update their NDCs by 2025.

    "If the pace of improvement from 2016 to today continues, the world will not only miss the Paris Agreement goals, but it will miss them by a long shot," the report said.

    Much of the focus of this year's global climate talks, to be held next month in Egypt, will center on reducing emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide during its first 20 years in the atmosphere. In an example of the work yet to be done, WRI found that only 15 of the 119 countries that signed a Global Methane Pledge launched last year included a specific, quantified methane reduction target in their NDCs.

    Fransen said economic and health benefits of reducing emissions, such as the build-out of the energy transition and reduced air pollution, can help build momentum to deeper cuts. "Seeing those benefits can only help drive more ambitions, but it is a bit of a chicken-and-egg problem," she said.

    RELATED STORIES
    An aerial view shows deforestation near a forest on the border between Amazonia and Cerrado in Nova Xavantina, Mato Grosso state, Brazil July 28, 2021. Picture taken July 28, 2021 with a drone.
    World's top finance firms continue to fuel deforestation
    The report by the Forests & Finance Coalition of NGOs found that finance to those companies rose over 60% to $47 billion between 2020 and 2021
    Local residents wade through floodwaters as the state of Victoria faces an ongoing flood crisis, in Shepparton, Australia, October 16, 2022.
    Australians take stock of flood damage
    Major flood warnings are in place across many regions despite little rainfall over the weekend with many swollen rivers only expected to reach peak flood levels this week
    A home is inundated by floodwaters, following heavy rains and severe flooding in the McGraths Hill suburb of Sydney, Australia, Jul 6, 2022.
    Why Australia is battling weather again
    The crisis comes after flooding in March and April on the east coast resulted in $3.3 billion in insured damage, according to the Insurance Council of Australia
    A person drives a tractor at the Future Seeds gene bank in Palmira, Colombia Nov 11, 2021.
    In Colombia, a seed bank unlocks genetic secrets in climate fight
    The world's largest genetic library for beans, cassava and tropical forages collected and preserved since the 1970s houses a collection of 67,000 samples

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher