    বাংলা

    June was hottest June on record globally, EU climate service says

    The sea temperature rose to a new record in June due to longer term changes

    Reuters
    Published : 6 July 2023, 03:10 PM
    Updated : 6 July 2023, 03:10 PM

    This past June was the hottest June globally on record in terms of sea and air temperatures, according to a statement by the EU-backed Copernicus Climate Change Service.

    "The month was the warmest June globally at just over 0.5°C above the 1991-2020 average, exceeding June 2019 – the previous record – by a substantial margin," the Copernicus report said.

    The body bases its findings on computer-generated analyses using billions of data from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.

    Copernicus said Europe experienced record temperatures during the month while parts of North America, Asia and eastern Australia were significantly warmer than usual for the time of year.

    The sea temperature rose to a new record in June due to longer term changes and in part due El Nino, a natural climate phenomenon that fuels tropical cyclones in the Pacific and boosts rainfall.

    "Exceptionally warm sea surface temperature anomalies were recorded in the north Atlantic...Extreme marine heatwaves were observed around Ireland, the UK and in the Baltic Sea," it said.

    Antarctic sea ice hit its lowest extent for the month since satellite observations began, at 17 percent below the average, and broke a previous record June low, Copernicus added.

    RELATED STORIES
    The sun sets over the capital's skyline as warm temperatures, wind and emissions combined to trigger a ‘high’ alert for air pollution, in London, Britain, Jun 13, 2023.
    June was hottest June on record globally: Copernicus
    This past June was the hottest June in terms of sea and air temperatures, the Copernicus report said
    The sun shimmers through a cloud cover near Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, Norway, April 8, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
    World hits record land, sea temperatures
    High land temperatures have been matched by those on the sea, with warming intensified by an El Nino event and other factors
    Migrants seeking asylum in the US, gather at the Paso Del Norte international bridge between Mexico and the United States, after the lifting of COVID-19 era Title 42 restrictions that have blocked migrants at the border from seeking asylum since 2020, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 12, 2023.
    Mexico blasts new Florida immigration law
    Last month, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged US Latino voters to reject DeSantis, accusing the politician of trying to win votes at the expense of migrants
    Paramedics attend to a person during a day of high temperatures, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Jun 27, 2023.
    Heat wave in Mexico leaves at least 100 dead
    Nearly all the deaths were attributed to heat stroke, with a handful from dehydration

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan