June was hottest June on record globally, EU climate service says

This past June was the hottest June globally on record in terms of sea and air temperatures, according to a statement by the EU-backed Copernicus Climate Change Service.

"The month was the warmest June globally at just over 0.5°C above the 1991-2020 average, exceeding June 2019 – the previous record – by a substantial margin," the Copernicus report said.

The body bases its findings on computer-generated analyses using billions of data from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.