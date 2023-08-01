    বাংলা

    How concrete, asphalt and urban heat islands add to the misery of heatwaves

    Surface temperatures play a critical role in how hot the surrounding area gets and also present a health risk during extreme heat events

    Reuters
    Published : 1 August 2023, 04:11 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2023, 04:11 AM

    It only takes just a fraction of a second to suffer a pretty serious burn. Asphalt and concrete in direct sunlight can often reach surface temperatures as high as 82 Celsius (180 Fahrenheit) on the hottest days, said Dr Kevin Foster, who directs the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix.

    Forecasters predict another heatwave in Phoenix this week after the US National Weather Service declared the city had sweltered under high temperatures above 43°C (115°F) for 30 consecutive days in July. Across Europe, high temperature records have tumbled this summer and major heatwaves in much of the world are expected to persist through August.

    Due to the elevated temperatures in Phoenix, doctors have treated numerous patients who suffered burns from falling on the ground or touching surfaces that were much hotter than the recorded air temperature.

    Surface temperatures play a critical role in how hot the surrounding area gets and also present a health risk during extreme heat events.

    During heatwaves, a substantial amount of the sun's energy is absorbed and reflected by surfaces exposed to its rays, leading to their temperatures increasing significantly. These warm surfaces then transfer their heat to the surrounding air, increasing the overall air temperature. While some permeable and moist surfaces, like grass or soil, absorb less heat, other construction materials like asphalt or concrete are capable of absorbing as much as 95% of the sun's energy, which is then radiated back into the surrounding atmosphere.

    During days when the thermometer shows 38°C (100°F), this temperature refers to air temperature, which meteorologists usually measure over a metre (several feet) above the surface. However, at those temperatures, surfaces such as asphalt or cement can reach temperatures higher than 65°C (149°F), which can cause skin burns. It's important to be aware of these surface temperatures and take precautions to avoid injuries.

    URBAN HEAT ISLANDS

    The process of urban development profoundly changes the landscape. Natural and permeable surfaces are replaced by impermeable structures like buildings and roads. This creates what climatologists call “urban heat islands”, areas within cities that experience significantly higher temperatures compared to nearby rural regions.

    These are also areas with high concentrations of people. In Europe, nearly half of schools and hospitals in cities are located in urban heat islands, exposing vulnerable populations to health-threatening temperatures as climate change impacts worsen, according to the European Union's environment agency.

    According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, the annual mean air temperature of a city with 1 million or more people can be 1 to 3°C (1.8 to 5.4°F) warmer than its surrounding areas. On a clear, calm night, this temperature difference can even reach as high as 12°C (22°F) compared to rural areas.

    Urban heat islands are created through a combination of factors. Green spaces and vegetation play a vital role in reducing surface temperatures through evapotranspiration, where plants release water to the surrounding air, dissipating ambient heat. Meanwhile, urban geometry, with its obstructive structures, traps heat at night. Additionally, urban surfaces absorb and store more heat compared to natural ground cover, raising temperatures further. Understanding these factors helps us create cooler and more sustainable cities.

    Thermal satellite images reveal cities' thermal profiles, areas that experience warmer and cooler temperatures based on the local landscape. The difference parks make in cities' temperature shows the critical balance between urban development and green spaces, which help mitigate high temperatures. Even small green spaces can make a difference. In Greece, city planners in Athens have created “pocket parks”, transforming small plots once ridden with garbage and weeds.

    “It’s about creating green spaces, lowering the temperatures, giving quality of life and creating new reference points inside the city,” Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said.

    RELATED STORIES
    People cool off at a water park during a heatwave in Phoenix, Arizona, US, Jul 16, 2023.
    Scorching heat wave bakes US
    Some of the nation's biggest cities, including Chicago, and New York, have opened cooling centres in public libraries and community centres
    Archie, the Eurasian eagle-owl, is seen at the Phoenix Zoo, as Arizona, US battles through a relentless heat wave, with temperatures soaring above 110 degrees Fahrenheit, 43C, for 22 consecutive days, Jul 21, 2023.
    Showers for owls, icy treats for monkeys
    The Phoenix Zoo has come up with myriad ways to cool off animals in the historic record-breaking heat wave
    People walk near the Colosseum during a heat wave across Italy as temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days, in Rome, Italy Jul 17, 2023.
    Europe's sweltering summer could send tourists to cooler climes
    As much as 7.6% of travellers now see extreme weather events as a major concern for trips between June and November
    FILE PHOTO: Unhoused people at a downtown Phoenix homeless encampment receive medical care from Circle The City's mobile medical unit on the 14th day of temperatures rising to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, in Phoenix, Arizona, US, July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Liliana Salgado/File Photo
    Phoenix braves relentless wave of extreme heat
    An extreme heat wave is baking the West and Southwest United States because of a high-pressure dome of air overhead that is preventing rain from reaching the areas below

    Opinion

    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding
    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps