Spain election: Bike lanes, low-emission zones in crosshairs in rightist-run cities

Aiming to highlight the city of Valladolid's green credentials, Spain's Environment Minister Teresa Ribera arrived by bicycle at a European Union climate meeting there last week.

But even as she pedalled to the event along a recently-built bike lane, programmes that have made Valladolid one of Spain's top cities for green mobility were on the chopping block after a coalition of the conservative People's Party and the far-right Vox took power there.

They have vowed to reduce its low-emission zone (LEZ) and reroute bicycle and bus lanes to accommodate cars.

Similar plans are being carried out or broached in cities such as Gijon, Castello and Elche after the two parties reached coalition deals following local elections in May.

With polls indicating a PP/Vox coalition government as the most likely outcome of next Sunday's national election, the reversal signals what could be a broader shift in Spain's climate change policy.

That could alter the balance in Europe, where the fight over a law to restore degraded ecosystems has shown cracks in support for the EU green agenda. European lawmakers passed it in a close vote on Jul 12.

Alberto Gutierrez, Valladolid's new mobility chief, said the city would redesign cycle and bus lanes to improve congested traffic, denying claims by cycling groups that it is a covert way to shorten them.

"We are going to continue building bike lanes," he told Reuters.