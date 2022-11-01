UAE and US to spur $100bn in clean energy projects

The United Arab Emirates and the United States have signed a partnership to spur $100 billion of investments in clean energy projects and add 100 gigawatts of clean energy globally by 2035, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

"Together, we will spur large-scale investment in new energy technologies, in our own countries, around the world and in emerging economies," US energy envoy Amos Hochstein said a statement carried on WAM.

The statement said the partnership would "assemble and stimulate" private and public sector funding and support for clean energy innovation, carbon and methane management, advanced reactors including small modular reactors, and industrial and transport decarbonisation.