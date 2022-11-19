I spy? COP27 delegates wary of Egyptian surveillance app

"Everyone should be concerned" about surveillance at COP27, said Tony Roberts, a member of the African Digital Rights Network, an advocacy group.

Egypt is after all no stranger to the art of state surveillance, he said, citing a record of internet shutdowns, its censoring of online content and regular stifling of dissent.

"The mandatory collection of detailed personal details and mandatory location tracking on the COP27 mobile app is a gross violation of privacy," he said via email.

EMAILS, TEXTS AND VOICE AT RISK

Mobile apps are common at big events to update visitors, share info and keep people safe. But they can also be abused.

An app to monitor COVID-19 at this year's Winter Olympics in Beijing contained flaws that could expose attendees to data breaches, be it of their passport details or medical history, said Toronto-based Citizen Lab, a cybersecurity watchdog.

China said its app was mainly used to monitor attendants' health, and that it followed strict rules to protect their data.

European regulators have similarly said the applications developed by Qatar for the World Cup may pose privacy risks.

Egypt's COP27 app is not mandatory for delegates, but is promoted on the conference website as the official government app that delivers "delegate focused services".

"The app will be there for you at every step, from your arrival in Egypt until your departure," reads the app's description on the UN website.

The app can access a user's calendar, camera, microphone and contacts, and collects more data than needed, said Imbert-Vier.

"All your system can be read by this application," he said. Encrypted files being the exception, he added.