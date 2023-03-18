    বাংলা

    Low dissolved oxygen levels behind mass fish death in Australian river

    Thousands of dead fish have been found this week in the Darling River near the town of Menindee

    Reuters
    Published : 18 March 2023, 07:29 AM
    Updated : 18 March 2023, 07:29 AM

    Low levels of oxygen in Australia's second longest river were to blame for a mass fish die-off recently in a remote part of New South Wales state, environmental authorities said.

    Thousands of dead fish have been found this week in the Darling River near the town of Menindee, around 1,000km (620 miles) west of the state capital Sydney.

    It follows fish deaths in the same area in 2018 and 2019 where up to a million fish died from poor water flow, poor water quality, and sudden temperature changes.

    The NSW Department of Planning and Environment's water division said on Twitter that "dissolved oxygen levels remain a concern for fish health" in the area.

    "There is a large number of fish deaths (predominantly Bony Herring) in the Darling River between Lake Wetherell and Menindee township," the agency said on Friday.

    Hundreds of thousands of dead fish had been found in the river, and state fisheries officers had been sent to the area to assess the issue, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Saturday.

    Footage posted to Twitter by SBS showed a boat navigating through thousands of dead fish blanketing the entire surface of the river.

    The state planning and environment agency warned river oxygen levels could fall further this weekend as temperatures rise, before cooler conditions return next week.

    RELATED STORIES
    Wyangala dam overflows after heavy rainfalls, in Wyangala, New South Wales, Australia, November 14, 2022, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
    Australia battles floods
    Relentless rain over three days into Monday has wreaked havoc across the southwest of the biggest state, New South Wales, cutting off entire rural towns
    A person in a wetsuit walks along an empty Coogee Beach during stormy weather as heavy rains affect Sydney, Australia, Oct 6, 2022.
    Rescue efforts in full swing as Australia braces for flood
    Australia's east is in the grip of the fourth major flood crisis this year due to a multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon, typically associated with increased rainfall
    Sucker fish in Buriganga
    Sucker fish in Buriganga
    The number of fish in the polluted water of the Buriganga river decreases during winter, but this time the river is filled with suckermouth catfish as the species, new to Bangladesh, continues to spre ...
    Representational photo. A ship is loaded with iron ore at the port in Geraldton, Western Australia, December 3, 2012.
    Girl killed in shark attack on Australia's west coast
    The girl was pulled from the water with critical injuries and she died at the scene

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher