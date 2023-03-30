    বাংলা

    Rising Antarctic ice melt will dramatically slow global ocean flows

    As temperatures rise, freshwater from Antarctica's melting ice enters the ocean, reducing the salinity and density of the surface water and diminishing that downward flow to the sea's bottom

    Reuters
    Published : 30 March 2023, 03:05 AM
    Updated : 30 March 2023, 03:05 AM

    Rapidly melting Antarctic ice is dramatically slowing down the flow of water through the world's oceans, and could have a disastrous impact on global climate, the marine food chain and even the stability of ice shelves, new research has found.

    The "overturning circulation" of the oceans, driven by the movement of denser water towards the sea floor, helps deliver heat, carbon, oxygen and vital nutrients around the globe.

    But deep ocean water flows from the Antarctic could decline by 40% by 2050, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.

    "That's stunning to see that happen so quickly," said Alan Mix, a paleoclimatologist at Oregon State University and co-author on the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change assessments, who was not involved in the study. "It appears to be kicking into gear right now. That's headline news."

    As temperatures rise, freshwater from Antarctica's melting ice enters the ocean, reducing the salinity and density of the surface water and diminishing that downward flow to the sea's bottom.

    While past research has looked at what could happen to similar overturning circulation in the North Atlantic - the mechanism behind the doomsday scenario that would see Europe suffer from an Arctic blast as heat transport falters - less has been done on Antarctic bottom water circulation.

    Scientists relied on around 35 million computing hours over two years to crank through a variety of models and simulations up to the middle of this century, finding deepwater circulation in the Antarctic could weaken at twice the rate of decline in the North Atlantic.

    "They are massive volumes of water... and they are bits of the ocean that have been stable for a long time," said study co-author Matthew England, an oceanographer at the University of New South Wales, in a news briefing.

    BASE OF THE FOOD CHAIN

    The effect of meltwater on global ocean circulation has not yet been included in the complex models used by the IPCC to describe future climate change scenarios, but it is going to be considerable, England said.

    Ocean overturning allows nutrients to rise up from the bottom, with the Southern Ocean supporting about three-quarters of global phytoplankton production, the base of the food chain, said a second study co-author, Steve Rintoul.

    "If we slow the sinking near Antarctica, we slow down the whole circulation and so we also reduce the amount of nutrients that get returned from the deep ocean back up to the surface," said Rintoul, a fellow at Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).

    The study's findings also suggest the ocean would not be able to absorb as much carbon dioxide as its upper layers become more stratified, leaving more CO2 in the atmosphere.

    The study showed that warm water intrusions in the western Antarctican ice shelf would increase, but it did not look at how this might create a feedback effect and generate even more melting.

    "It doesn't include the disaster scenarios," said Mix. "In that sense, it's actually kind of conservative."

    RELATED STORIES
    An Icefin is seen in the water as scientists work in the field at the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters on February 14, 2023.
    Warm water melts weak spots on 'Doomsday Glacier': scientists
    Thwaites, which is roughly the size of Florida, represents more than half a meter of global sea level rise potential, and could destabilise neighbouring glaciers
    FILE PHOTO: Crew members of NGO rescue ship 'Ocean Viking' give lifejackets to migrants on an overcrowded boat in the Mediterranean Sea, October 25, 2022.
    5 dead as migrant boats sink off Tunisia
    The Coast Guard rescued 84 others, according to a judicial official
    File Photo
    Govt to verify reports of Teesta waters withdrawal
    The move follows a report in an Indian newspaper stating West Bengal seeks to dig two canals to withdraw water from Teesta
    FILE PHOTO: A water bottle is seen next to a student studying at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) campus in Los Angeles, California, Mar 4, 2016.
    US proposes limits for cancer-causing chemicals in drinking water
    The proposal is to tackle the so-called 'forever chemicals' found in water, air and food that have caused tens of thousands of illnesses around the country

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley