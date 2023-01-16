    বাংলা

    New Zealand's southern waters experiencing marine heatwave

    These temperatures are going to have significant consequence for an eco system that is built or adapted to cold waters

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Jan 2023, 04:56 AM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2023, 04:56 AM

    Waters around New Zealand’s South Island are as much as 6 degrees Celsius (42.8 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than normal due to climate change, the weather phenomenon La Nina and a series of high pressure systems, according to scientists.

    Metservice oceanographer Joao de Souza, who is part of the Moana Project, said that waters around the southern South Island were all well above normal for this time of year with temperatures in Fiordland 6 degrees warmer than normal.

    The Moana Project said that water temperatures on the West Coast of the South Island are currently 4 degrees above average.

    These temperatures are going to have significant consequence for an eco system that is built or adapted to cold waters, he said.

    "There are always going to be winners and losers," he said, with those marine species that can't shift location likely to be more impacted.

    New Zealand saw a number marine heatwaves last year with a previous heatwave in Fiordland resulting in severe bleaching of native sponges. There have also been anecdotes of species more common in warmer waters of New Zealand being spotted further south.

    De Souza said their research showed that it was not just surface water temperatures that were rising but also water as deep as 100 metres, which meant the marine heatwave was impacting species who lived in deeper water.

    The marine heatwave comes as a La Niña weather pattern has caused warmer than normal temperatures in New Zealand's South Island. This along with high pressure systems and climate change were factors in the heatwave, said de Souza.

    He added that they expected marine temperatures to remain above normal until at least April.

    RELATED STORIES
    Climate activists display a banner during a protest ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland, January 15, 2023. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
    Climate activists protest over big oil hijacking debate
    ‘We are demanding concrete and real climate action,’ said Nicolas Siegrist, the 26-year old organiser of the protest
    FILE PHOTO: John Kerry, US Special Envoy for Climate speaks as he attends the opening of the American Pavilion in the COP27 climate summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 8, 2022.
    Kerry outlines carbon offset initiative for developing nations
    The aim of the initiative is to create bankable deals to accelerate reduction of emissions, he says
    FILE PHOTO: Volcanic ash blankets the western side of Tongatapu island following the eruption of Hunga Tonga?Hunga Ha?apai on January 15, 2022.
    One year after volcanic blast, many of Tonga's reefs lay silent
    When Hunga-Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai went off, it sent a shockwave around the world, produced a plume of water and ash
    Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a climate strike protest during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
    As leaders fly to Davos, how do private jets affect the climate?
    From Elon Musk to Rishi Sunak, the travel habits of the super-rich and political leaders are increasingly provoking public outrage

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher