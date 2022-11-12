Dying lands: Farmers fight to save the 'skin of the Earth'

In the Yangtze river basin, wetter weather would be welcome. Farming belts in the region, stretching from Sichuan in the southwest to Shanghai on the east coast, received 40% less rainfall than normal over the summer and baked in record-high temperatures.

Liu Zhiyu, an official at the Chinese water ministry, said in August that a third of the soil in six key farming provinces along the upper and middle reaches of the Yangtze" was drier than is optimal as a result of the drought. In around a tenth of the rural counties in those provinces, soil was suffering from "severe water depletion".

China's cloud-seeding program offered some relief, with 211 operations launched in August alone to induce rainfall over 1.45 million square km of parched farmland, but experts say it's no long-term solution.

"Artificial rainfall can only be the icing on the cake," Zhao Zhiqiang, vice-director of China's weather modification office, said at a media briefing in September. He did not say whether the operations were successful.

Similarly, other measures such as digging thousands of new wells and encouraging farmers to switch crops to boost yields have limited impact.

Farmers around the shrunken Poyang Lake in Jiangxi province told Reuters that all kinds of crops were severely underdeveloped as a result of the lack of rainfall. Hu Baolin, a 70-year-old from Xinyao village, said his rapeseed hadn't even flowered, and his pomelo fruit was a third of its usual size.

In the farming district of Hukou in Jiangxi, many sesame, corn, sweet potato and cotton plantations have dried up, said a 72-year-old resident who only gave his surname Chen as he picked over a baked field for rice to take home to feed his chickens.