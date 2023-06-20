UN adopts world's first treaty to protect high seas biodiversity

The UN has adopted the world's first treaty to protect the high seas and preserve marine biodiversity in international waters, marking a milestone after nearly 20 years of effort, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Monday.

The adoption followed an agreement reached in March by more than 100 countries on the of text of the High Seas Treaty, also known as the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction treaty, after more than 15 years of discussions and five rounds of UN-led negotiations.

In approving the text, member states have "pumped new life and hope to give the ocean a fighting chance," Guterres said in a statement.