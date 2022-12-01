Nature needs $384 billion annually by 2025, UN says

Investments into protecting and better managing the world's ecosystems need to reach $384 billion a year by 2025, more than double their current levels, to guard against the threats of climate change and loss of natural resources, the UN's environment watchdog said on Thursday.

The calculation will inform a biodiversity summit starting next week in Montreal, Canada, where countries will try to agree on a deal to protect nature and wildlife from further losses and degradation of species and landscapes.

Currently, $154 billion is spent every year, mainly by governments, on actions to protect and better manage waters, land, air and wildlife, known as "nature-based solutions," the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said in a report.