Bangladeshi youngsters show climate change solutions

A group of young youngsters are making efforts to come up with sustainable solutions to some of the biggest environmental and climate change problems in Bangladesh.
At the ‘National Pitching Event -- GenU ImaGen Ventures Youth Challenge 2022’, which was conducted on Wednesday at a hotel in Dhaka, 19 teams of young entrepreneurs, each consisting of three to five individuals, aged 15 to 24, presented their business concepts.
These contestants came from Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Chittagong, and Dhaka divisions and tried to introduce a number of ideas to safeguard the future of their homeland in the face of the challenge caused by global climate change.
However, the majority of the teams developed projects aimed at improving inadequate waste management systems, particularly in Dhaka.
Srobona Nubah Sabir, an A-level student at the Marie Curie School, took part in this event. Her group, Team Climate Warriors, focuses on food waste management in Bangladesh.
Srobona said, "We are focusing on managing food waste. To do this, we developed a machine that can process any type of food waste and turn it into a very nutritious paste. You can use that product in your garden as fertilizer. That’s basically our business model.”
She said that their newly developed machine can break any kind of hard waste. “The rollers are so strong that a rock can be broken in that machine. For example, if you put a hard cow bone, it will be crushed. This idea is completely ours but we paid engineers to make this machine.”
“Our initial plan is to start it at home. We will tell people about this machine and we will also offer them to give the fertilizer to us. We will sell that fertilizer on behalf of them. After selling, we will share the profit with you. We will also offer the restaurants to work with us.”
UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett said, “These are the finalists who came with their best ideas with the best solutions. They generate ideas and think about how they can help Bangladesh in future.”
“As UNICEF, we are incredibly privileged to partner with you (young people), we look to you for ideas, to ensure Bangladesh continues to grow. We can’t do that without you. Bangladesh is also very lucky to have such innovative and energetic people,” he added.
GenU Bangladesh Chair Abul Kalam Azad said, “If you really can do something for the marginal people of Bangladesh, they will pray for you…youth has to be the changemaker, icebreaker and first responder. It’s your duty to prepare Bangladesh for future challenges.”
Basically, this ImaGen Venture Youth Challenge began its journey in 2022 with the goal of promoting youth entrepreneurship skills and opportunities to identify key impacts of climate change and environmental issues in their communities and to generate and design youth-led, socially impactful solutions.
A total of 6 boot camps were organized throughout 2022 in 6 divisions across the country. At that time, 133 teams submitted their ideas, however, 20 youth-led initial solutions were shortlisted for incubation with seed funds and mentorship support.
Of the 20 teams that were initially chosen, 19 of them finally presented their incubation ideas to a panel of judges on Wednesday. The top two teams will be selected from here to compete in the global GenU Imagen Ventures Youth Challenge in September 2023 in a virtual event.
In that event, 60 teams from 30 countries, including the two teams from Bangladesh, will compete for a spot in the final in which the top 10 teams will be titled global champions.
A seed fund of $10,000 will be given to each of the top 10 teams. In addition, those who got selected in the last boot camps received $1,000 each to implement their ideas. The teams have been working for the past six months to further test and improve their solutions.
This Final Pitching Event of the GenU Imagen Ventures Youth Challenge 2022 was organised by Generation Unlimited, JAAGO Foundation Trust, Bangladesh Brand Forum, SIYB Bangladesh, Technovation, and International Labour Organization with support from UNICEF Bangladesh.