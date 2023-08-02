Bangladeshi youngsters show climate change solutions

A group of young youngsters are making efforts to come up with sustainable solutions to some of the biggest environmental and climate change problems in Bangladesh.

At the ‘National Pitching Event -- GenU ImaGen Ventures Youth Challenge 2022’, which was conducted on Wednesday at a hotel in Dhaka, 19 teams of young entrepreneurs, each consisting of three to five individuals, aged 15 to 24, presented their business concepts.

These contestants came from Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Chittagong, and Dhaka divisions and tried to introduce a number of ideas to safeguard the future of their homeland in the face of the challenge caused by global climate change.

However, the majority of the teams developed projects aimed at improving inadequate waste management systems, particularly in Dhaka.

Srobona Nubah Sabir, an A-level student at the Marie Curie School, took part in this event. Her group, Team Climate Warriors, focuses on food waste management in Bangladesh.