Greening food systems will help COP15 nature deal grow

Transforming how countries produce and finance food in ways that protect both nature and poor farmers will be one of the biggest challenges of a landmark global deal to halt biodiversity loss agreed late last year, said UN officials who led the process.

At the COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal in December, about 195 countries adopted ambitious targets to halt and reverse harm to plants, animals and ecosystems, while respecting the rights of indigenous peoples.

The "Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework" - delayed two years by the pandemic and slow-paced talks - has been welcomed by environmentalists, who have urged governments now to develop national plans and policies to meet the pledges.