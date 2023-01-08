Heavy rains and snow clobber California and more is on the way

Yet another "atmospheric river" of dense, moist tropical air will clobber California on Monday with rain and mountain snow - the fifth of the weather phenomenon since Christmas - even as the state was being pummeled by storms this weekend, forecasters said.

The current bout of heavy showers and gale-force winds swept into the northwestern corner of California late on Friday and spread southward into the San Francisco Bay Area and central coast on Saturday afternoon and will linger on Sunday, said David Roth a meteorologist from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

"But, oh no this is not over," Roth added.

Another in the back-to-back parade of storm systems will hit on Monday and last through the middle of next week at least, affecting Los Angeles, Sacramento, up through the San Francisco Bay Area and toward Oregon.

"It's going to get worse Monday," Roth said, "We're talking 3-to-6 inches (7.5 cm-15 cm) of rain, several feet of snow in the mountains ... because the area is so saturated we could see flash floods, mudslides, rockslides and avalanches."