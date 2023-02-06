China warns of more extreme weather in 2023

China's regions have been warned to prepare for more extreme weather this year after record-breaking temperatures and a lengthy drought played havoc with the country's power supplies and disrupted harvests last summer.

China's southern regions need to brace for more persistent high temperatures and ensure that energy supplies are available to meet the summer demand peak, while northern regions need to prepare for heavy floods, said Song Shanyun, spokesman at the China Meteorological Administration, at a briefing on Monday.

"At present, global warming is accelerating... and under the impact of climate change, the climate system is becoming increasingly unstable," Song said.