    বাংলা

    China warns of more extreme weather in 2023

    Record-breaking temperatures and a lengthy drought played havoc with the country's power supplies and disrupted harvests last summer

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2023, 09:31 AM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2023, 09:31 AM

    China's regions have been warned to prepare for more extreme weather this year after record-breaking temperatures and a lengthy drought played havoc with the country's power supplies and disrupted harvests last summer.

    China's southern regions need to brace for more persistent high temperatures and ensure that energy supplies are available to meet the summer demand peak, while northern regions need to prepare for heavy floods, said Song Shanyun, spokesman at the China Meteorological Administration, at a briefing on Monday.

    "At present, global warming is accelerating... and under the impact of climate change, the climate system is becoming increasingly unstable," Song said.

    China was hit last June by a heatwave that lasted more than 70 days, damaging crops, drying up lakes and reservoirs and causing devastating forest fires throughout the Yangtze river basin. In August, as many as 267 weather stations registered their highest temperatures to date.

    A sharp drop in rainfall in the southwestern regions of Sichuan and Chongqing also forced hydropower facilities to cut output. Local industries had to restrict operations and electricity deliveries to the eastern coast were also affected.

    Average temperatures in China over the whole of 2022 reached 10.5 degrees Celsius, 0.62 Celsius higher than average, Jia Xiaolong, a government expert told the same briefing on Monday, with mean temperatures in spring, summer and autumn at their highest on record.

    Average rainfall in China last year was 5% lower than normal, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Waste recyclers look through heaps of waste at a landfill for cardboard, plastic and metal, which they sell while working 12-hour shifts, as Argentina faces one of the world's highest inflation rates, set to top 100% this year, in Lujan, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina Oct 5, 2022.
    Single-use plastic waste rises despite pledges
    Producers made ‘little progress’ to tackle the problem and boost recycling, new research shows
    Reclaimed water mixed with captured carbon dioxide is seen in a container in San Jose, California, US, Feb 1, 2023. REUTERS
    Concrete traps CO2 soaked from air in climate-friendly test
    Capturing and locking down carbon on a global scale will not be easy, as companies will have to build expensive, massive plants capable of capturing millions or billions of tons a year
    A wildfire burns areas in Santa Juana, near Concepcion, Chile, February 4, 2023.
    23 dead as dozens of wildfires torch Chile forests
    At least 979 people have been injured by the raging fires, according to an official briefing later on Saturday
    Used nuclear fuel is seen in a storage pool at the Orano nuclear waste reprocessing plant in La Hague, near Cherbourg, France, January 17, 2023.
    France seeks strategy as nuclear waste site risks saturation point
    While more nuclear energy can help France and other countries to reduce planet-warming emissions, environmental campaigners say it replaces one problem with another

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher