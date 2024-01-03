China breaks heat records in 2023 as sweltering weather baked cities from north to south

The heat in China was relenting in 2023 with temperature records broken from Beijing to Shanghai, echoing the global heatwave phenomena that also engulfed most of the world and raised more concerns about global climate change.

China's searing heat led to 127 national weather stations breaking records for daily high temperatures in 2023, state media reported on Tuesday.

Beijing smashed a 23-year-old record in July with 27 consecutive days of temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit).

The national average temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius (51.3 Fahrenheit), the highest since 1961 and 0.8 degrees Celsius higher than a normal reading of 9.9 Celsius (49.8F), broke the record of 10.5 Celsius (50.9F) set in 2021, state broadcaster CCTV said.