COP27: Major players at the UN climate talks in Egypt

Each of the 197 signatories to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has its own concerns and interests, which can make reaching any consensus a huge challenge.

Here are some of the main stakeholders and negotiating blocs engaged in the UN climate conference (COP27) that starts on Nov. 6 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

CHINA

China, the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitter, had its hottest summer on record this year. In a national climate adaptation plan, it said extreme weather was an increasing threat.

Nevertheless, the country is increasing its coal use in the face of energy security risks, and President Xi Jinping said in October that China would continue to support "the clean and efficient use of coal".

Geopolitics also overshadow climate issues. A diplomatic row over Taiwan led Beijing to cancel bilateral climate talks with the United States.

Few expect China to offer any fresh pledges at COP27, with officials saying the two-week summit should focus on securing climate finance for developing countries.

UNITED STATES

The world’s second biggest emitter after China comes to COP27 after the approval of domestic legislation that should unlock trillions of dollars in investment in clean energy and transportation.

Provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed by President Joe Biden in August, are expected to triple the amount of clean energy on the electricity grid and reduce carbon emissions by 1 billion tons annually by the end of this decade.

But with US Congressional elections on Nov. 8, the second day of COP27, environmental campaigners are concerned a shift to Republican control of Congress could undermine the IRA's implementation.

The United States is also poised ratify the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which will phase down the use of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs - a climate pollutant used in refrigeration. It also plans to announce methane rules for the oil and gas sector that would expand on US proposals last year.