How is extreme weather testing China's climate resilience?

Dramatic swings between extreme heat and intense rainfall are testing China's ability to cope with increasingly wild weather, as high temperatures challenge power grids and water security while floods ruin crops and threaten urban populations.

Officials have warned repeatedly China is especially vulnerable to the impacts of climate change due to its large population and unevenly distributed water supplies, even as infrastructure is built and policies are rolled out to bolster the country's climate resilience.

HOW WORRYING IS THE HEAT?

The average number of high-temperature days stood at 4.1 in January-June, already higher than the full-year average of 2.2 days. Temperatures are expected to climb further in July and August.

In June, temperatures averaged 21.1 Celsius (70 Fahrenheit), or 0.7C higher than normal and the second-highest since 1961, with 70 monitoring stations across China smashing records.

So far, northern China has borne the brunt of the extreme heat. In June, Beijing logged 13.2 days with temperatures of at least 35C, the highest number of super hot days for the month since records began in 1961, with the mercury rising to at least 40C on a few days.

Concerns are mounting over a repeat of last year's drought, the most severe in 60 years, which at its peak affected 6.09 million hectares of crops with economic losses reaching billions of yuan.

Rainfall in Yunnan province in the southwest plummeted 55% on year in January-May. State media said in June that 3 million hectares of farmland had already suffered from drought.