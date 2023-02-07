'Move away from hypocrisy': Global South demands energy justice

"Japan is one of the largest importers of LNG (liquefied natural gas). So if gas is good for you to run an economy but it's bad for me to generate power, there's a problem," Makamba told the conference in Bengaluru.

Japan also stopped financing two coal power plant projects in Indonesia and Bangladesh in June, responding to global criticism over its continued support for the polluting fuel.

Top global lenders - under pressure from investors, Western governments and campaigners - have squeezed credit lines that finance projects based on fossil fuels in a bid to achieve net-zero emissions across their financing portfolios.

Government officials in some countries and industry officials call this discriminatory.

"The choices for me to be able to increase (energy) access and consumption cannot be impaired by politics that have nothing to do with me," Makamba said.

PRICED OUT

Bir Bikram Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the energy adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, said a surge in gas prices after sweeping sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine made LNG inaccessible for the south Asian country.

"There were ships floating around Western Europe carrying gas, and other countries were not able to buy because of the price," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.

Bangladesh, which counts on natural gas for over two-thirds of its power generation, was one of the worst hit by the surge in LNG prices. Major cities in Bangladesh were forced to resort to hours of power cuts during the second half of 2022, disrupting commercial and industrial activity.